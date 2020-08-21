TREASURIES-Yields mixed amid light trading volume

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Friday as the market drifted in light trading and looked ahead to next week's Federal Reserve Jackson Hole virtual economic policy conference and $148 billion of note sales.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down less than a basis point at 0.6412%.

"It's been a very quiet afternoon just on summer flows," saidJustin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

He said light summer volume was keeping the market in check, although a rally on the long end of the curve pushed yields lower.

The 30-year yield US30YT=RR was last down 2.1 bps at 1.3559%.

Earlier on Friday, yields rose after data firm IHS Markit reported that its flash U.S. Composite PMI Index rose to a reading of 54.7 this month - the highest since February 2019 - from 50.3 in July. Its flash - or preliminary - indicator for the manufacturing sector stood at its highest since January 2019 and for the services sector it was the highest since March 2019.

Remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell next Thursday could bring added volatility to Treasuries "if he says anything out of the realm of what expectations are," according to Lederer.

Meanwhile, a barrage of Treasury supply will continue next week with $50 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $51 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday, and $47 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 49.30 bps, about a basis point lower than at Thursday's close.

August 21 Friday 2:37PM New York / 1937 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.095

0.0963

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.1167

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-245/256

0.1473

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-222/256

0.1698

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-228/256

0.2723

0.004

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-116/256

0.4552

0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-216/256

0.6412

-0.003

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-212/256

1.1346

-0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-120/256

1.3559

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.00 2.25

