TREASURIES-Yields mixed after strong GDP, before inflation data

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed and the yield curve inversion deepened on Thursday after data showed the economy grew at a faster pace than previously thought last quarter, and before a highly anticipated inflation report on Friday.

Gross domestic product increased at a 3.2% annualized rate in the third quarter, the government said in its third estimate of GDP. That was revised up from the 2.9% pace reported last month. The economy had contracted at a 0.6% rate in the second quarter.

"It is showing how growth rebounded in the third quarter and hopefully, let's say from the Fed's perspective, it provides a nice platform so that you can achieve a soft landing, and that's what we're going to be debating I think next year," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree in New York.

A separate report on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, pointing to a still tight labor market.

The Conference Board's leading indicator, a gauge of future U.S. economic activity, also fell for a ninth straight month in November.

The release on Friday of personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data will provide further clues on whether inflation is continuing to moderate.

Fed officials expect to hike the central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate above 5% next year, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell has stressed the need to keep rates elevated for a period of time as they try to bring down still high price pressures.

However, fed funds futures traders are pricing for a more dovish scenario, with the fed funds rate expected to peak at 4.89% in May, and decline to 4.41% by the end of 2023. FEDWATCH

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YRR dipped two basis points on the day to 3.669%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR gained five basis points on the day to 4.263%.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB deepened by around four basis points to minus 59 basis points.

The Treasury saw solid demand for a sale of $19 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday. The notes sold at a high yield of 1.504%, around one basis point above where they traded before the auction.

Analysts warned against reading too much into this week's market moves, with volumes declining and expected to continue to worsen heading into the Christmas and New Year holidays when many traders will be out, or reluctant to take risk.

