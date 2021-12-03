TREASURIES-Yields mixed after below-expectations jobs report

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed in choppy trading on Friday after initially falling on closely watched jobs data that showed employment increased far less than expected in November, but was not seen as a game changer for the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which briefly fell to a session low of 1.407% with the jobs report release, was last down less than a basis point at 1.4427%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR, which reflects short-term interest rate expectations, tumbled as low as 0.587%. It was last up 2.4 basis points at 0.6429%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%, the lowest since February 2020, from 4.6% in October, the U.S. Labor Department reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 550,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as low as 306,000 to as high as 800,000 jobs.

Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Investments, said the market had a knee-jerk reaction to the Labor Department report that initially pushed yields down.

"On the surface, the numbers came in disappointing because they did not match expectations, but it was not a weak report."

As for the Fed's plans to begin tapering its bond purchases, Flanagan said the report might allow the central bank to maybe delay increasing the pace of the taper until January.

"Perhaps this gives the Fed a little bit of a breathing room, but it doesn't change the overall calculus. They will speed up the taper programs and more than likely raise rates in the second half of next year," he said.

Other data on Friday showed U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly rose in November, hitting a fresh record high as businesses boosted hiring, but there was little sign that supply constraints were easing and prices remained high.

The closely watched gap between two-year and 10-year note yields US2US10=TWEB narrowed to 78.80 basis points, the lowest since January. It was last down 3 basis points at 79.70 basis points.

The five-year note and 30-year bond US5US30=TWEB yield curve was largely unchanged at 55 basis points.

December 3 Friday 10:14AM New York / 1514 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0525

0.0532

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0975

0.0989

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-184/256

0.6429

0.024

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-136/256

0.9118

0.017

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-46/256

1.2127

0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-194/256

1.3858

-0.006

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-96/256

1.4427

-0.006

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-132/256

1.8486

-0.004

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-160/256

1.7618

-0.006

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 23.25 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.50 1.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -13.75 2.25 (Reporting by Karen Pierog Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.