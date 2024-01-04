TREASURIES-Yields march higher following better than expected labor data

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields continued trudging higher Thursday after economic data that suggested the U.S. labor market remains strong.

The number of Americans filing initial claims for unemployment benefits, known as jobless claims, fell more than expected to 202,000 last week, lower than consensus estimates of 216,000, according to the Labor Department. New state unemployment benefit claims rose by 12,000 last week to 218,000.

At the same time, U.S. private employers hired more workers than expected in December, according to the ADP National Employment Report. Private payrolls increased by 164,000 jobs last month, the largest monthly increase since August.

The signs of stability in the labor market continued to weigh on expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting benchmark interest rates at its March meeting. Futures markets are now pricing in a 35% chance that the Fed keeps rates at their current range between 5.25% and 5.5%, up from a 13% chance seen a week ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Markets see a 60% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in March.

"People are looking at the labor market data and starting to second-guess whether that is enough for the Fed to cut rates," said Matthew Routh, a portfolio manager at Barrow Hanley Global Investors.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 7.7 basis points to 3.984%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 7.7 basis points to 4.134%.

Yields of the benchmark 10-year are up approximately 15 basis points over the first three trading days of the new year, and briefly traded above 4% on Wednesday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 6 basis points at 4.378%.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2425

5.4007

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.055

5.274

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-194/256

4.3783

0.060

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-168/256

4.135

0.065

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-12/256

3.9624

0.070

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-144/256

3.9877

0.076

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-48/256

3.9818

0.075

20-year bond US20YT=RR

106-28/256

4.2895

0.078

30-year bond US30YT=RR

110-132/256

4.1334

0.076

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by William Maclean, Jonathan Oatis and Susan Fenton)

((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

