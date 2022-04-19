TREASURIES-Yields march higher, 30-year yields hit 3%

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields continued to march to fresh three-year highs on Tuesday and 30-year yields tapped the 3% level as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise rates as it tries to stem soaring inflation.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday repeated his case for increasing interest rates to 3.5% by the end of the year to slow what are now 40-year-high inflation readings, saying that U.S. inflation is "far too high."

Data last week showed that the consumer price index jumped 1.2% last month, the biggest monthly gain since September 2005. In the 12 months through March, the CPI accelerated 8.5%, the largest year-on-year gain since December 1981.

The Fed is now expected to hike rates by 50 basis points at its May and June meetings, at least. Fed funds futures traders are expecting the Fed's benchmark rate to rise to 1.30% in June, and to 2.71% next February, from 0.33% now. FEDWATCH

With no major economic data due in the coming weeks, investors are focused on the Fed's May 3-4 meeting, when the U.S. central bank is also expected to announce plans to reduce its $8.9 trillion balance sheet.

"At this point the dip buyers are going to remain largely sidelined until we get through the Fed and we absorb the May refunding auctions," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "There's really not much to stand in the way of 10-year yields reaching 3%."

The Treasury will announce details on its refunding plans for the second quarter on May 2 and May 4.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose to 2.924%, the highest since Dec. 2018. Thirty-year yields US30YT=RR reached 3.003%, the highest since April 2019.

Yields on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR also approached positive territory, and last traded at minus 6 basis points. A positive TIPS yield would mean that an investor will break even on the notes in 10 years, after accounting for expected inflation.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly rose in March, but starts for single-family housing tumbled amid rising mortgage rates.

April 19 Tuesday 9:16AM New York / 1316 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.855

0.8688

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.28

1.3062

0.033

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-116/256

2.5395

0.079

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-156/256

2.7621

0.077

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-88/256

2.8614

0.065

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-154/256

2.919

0.057

10-year note US10YT=RR

91-60/256

2.907

0.045

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88-76/256

3.1749

0.036

30-year bond US30YT=RR

85-128/256

2.9879

0.035

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.50 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.75 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -22.25 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

