TREASURIES-Yields lower on weaker stocks, TIPS auction stumbles

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned lower on Thursday as risk appetite waned, pushing Wall Street stock indexes down, while the latest debt auction had a weak showing.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which touched 1.333% on Wednesday, its highest level since Feb. 27, 2020, was last down 1.3 basis points at 1.2855%.

"Today, I think it has to do with weakness in equities," said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance, pointing to the reason for the downward shift in yields.

Wall Street's main indexes fell with investors moving out of big technology firm stocks and as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims indicated a fragile labor market recovery.

The Treasury market has been choppy after a runup in longer-dated yields so far this year "caught a lot of people offside," according to Brenner.

Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said the market was establishing a new trading range, partly in response "to much greater growth prospects."

He added that the 10-year yield is resetting and could eventually climb to the 1.5% to 2% range.

"Anywhere in there towards the end of the year is consistent with better growth, an economy that's moving forward in terms of opening up because the (COVID-19) vaccine is rolling out, and more importantly, that's not a problematic level for the non-Treasury markets: equities, credit spreads, etcetera," Rodriguez said.

Meanwhile, the two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, the security most sensitive to interest rate expectations, fell to 0.105%, matching a record low reached on Feb. 8. It was last down less than a basis point at 0.1089%.

Rodriguez said that while there was some technical potential for the two-year yield to fall further, the probability of that was low.

The 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yield US30YTIP=RR spiked to -0.050%, its highest level since June, after a weak auction of $9 billion of the securities. The yield was last at -0.060%.

The auction ended with a high yield of -0.040% and a below-average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31 times.

The 30-year Treasury yield US30YT=RR, which hit a one-year high of 2.112% on Wednesday, turned higher for the session after the auction and was last up less than a basis point at 2.0745%.

The Treasury Department announced it will auction $60 billion of two-year notes, $61 billion of five-year notes and $62 billion of seven-year notes next week.

On the data front, the U.S. Labor Department reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 861,000 for the week ended Feb. 13, compared with 848,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 765,000 applications in the latest week.

A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, was last less than a basis point steeper at 117.66 basis points.

The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds US5US30=RR, which is at its widest levels since 2015, was last about 3.7 basis points steeper at 152.57 basis points.

February 18 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 2100 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0375

0.038

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

-0.015

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-8/256

0.1089

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-196/256

0.2037

-0.007

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-40/256

0.5481

-0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-208/256

0.9269

-0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-128/256

1.2855

-0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-104/256

1.9109

-0.011

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-144/256

2.0745

0.006

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 12.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.25 -0.75 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.