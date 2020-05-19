TREASURIES-Yields lower, but unmoved by Fed chair's Senate testimony

Recasts, updates yields, adds analyst comment

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell shed no new light on the government's economic response to the coronavirus pandemic and the market looked ahead to the return of the 20-year bond.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 3.3 basis points at 0.7094%.

Powell "stuck pretty much to his message," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. "The lack of reaction in the market is probably because he didn't say anything really new."

In testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Powell said the central bank was continuing to consider ways to accommodate additional borrowers, and that Congress should consider anything to keep people out of insolvency.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's auction of $20 billion of 20-year bonds, the first in decades, should be met with "plenty of demand," according to Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"It provides one more financing option for the Treasury and it fills a need for some investors who are more active on the long end of the curve," he said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down 1.2 basis points at 0.1712%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 53.17 basis points, about 4 basis points higher than on Monday's close.

Bids submitted in a Tuesday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $1 billion, backed by mortgage-backed securities, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids.

May 19 Tuesday 2:09PM New York / 1909 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1275

0.1297

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1525

0.1547

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-233/256

0.1712

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-184/256

0.2195

-0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-36/256

0.3463

-0.031

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-188/256

0.539

-0.032

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-48/256

0.7094

-0.033

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-148/256

1.4319

-0.024

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.00 -0.50

