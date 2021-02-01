TREASURIES- Yields lower as Republicans seek smaller stimulus

By Ross Kerber

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields traded lower on Monday as efforts by Republican lawmakers in Washington to scale back a relief package reduced expectations for additional issuance.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down almost a basis point at 1.086% in morning trading. The two-year yield US2YT=RR, typically an indication of interest rate expectations, was at 0.1113% and traded as low as 0.107%, just above its all-time low of 0.105% reached last May.

Ten moderate Republican U.S. senators on Sunday urged Democratic President Joe Biden to significantly downsize his sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to win bipartisan support, as Democrats in Congress prepared to push ahead with his plan this week.

"There's less expectation of a grander stimulus package, which is limiting expectations for Treasury supply" and lowering yields, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust. He and others also cited the dovish stance on rates the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated last week.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the retail trading frenzy to silver drove up mining stocks and investors awaited manufacturing data later in the day.

February 1 Monday 9:33AM New York / 1433 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.06

0.0608

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0725

0.0735

-0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-7/256

0.1113

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-218/256

0.1755

-0.007

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-186/256

0.4304

-0.015

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-220/256

0.7707

-0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-12/256

1.086

-0.008

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-24/256

1.6671

-0.003

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-192/256

1.8552

-0.003

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.75 -0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

