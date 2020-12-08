TREASURIES-Yields lower as investors gauge vaccine schedules

By Ross Kerber

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Tuesday as investors tried to judge how quickly vaccines could be distributed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 2.7 basis points in morning trading at 0.9014%, close to the 0.9% threshold it was last below on Dec. 1.

Investors seemed to trying to judge widely and quickly vaccines would be available, which will determine the pace of reopening plans and economic recovery, said Eric Jussaume, director of fixed income for Cambridge Trust. With a lack of clarity on the schedule, "Enthusiasm could be postponed a little bit," he said.

Britain on Tuesday became the first Western nation to begin a mass inoculation campaign. In the U.S. the Trump administration sought to shore up the vaccine supply, after a report that Pfizer Inc PFE.N may not be able to provide more of its vaccine to the U.S. until next June because of its commitments to other countries.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as coronavirus cases surged, which also pressured Treasury yields lower as investors moved to safety.

Investors will watch the results of a U.S. Treasury auction of $56 billion worth of 3-year notes due in the early afternoon.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 76 basis points, about 2 basis points lower than on Monday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.1429% in morning trading.

December 8 Tuesday 9:42AM New York / 1442 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0775

0.0786

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0925

0.0938

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-247/256

0.1429

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-40/256

0.1965

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-254/256

0.3766

-0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-228/256

0.6411

-0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-192/256

0.9014

-0.027

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-192/256

1.4474

-0.033

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-76/256

1.6549

-0.033

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.50 0.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.