TREASURIES-Yields lower as investors await Washington relief deal

By Ross Kerber July 28 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors waited for Washington lawmakers to reach a deal on coronavirus relief and took stock of mixed corporate earnings reports. The benchmark 10-year <US10YT=RR> yield was down 1.9 basis points at 0.5905% in morning trading. The note reached as high as 0.637% earlier in the session. The decline came as traders bought back into the safe-haven securities and moved away from riskier bets on stocks, while a rally in gold prices also cooled off, said FHN Financial interest rate strategist Jim Vogel.[nL5N2EZ4DY] "There's been a big decline in momentum in speculative ideas like gold and some earnings disappointments," he said. Yields also ticked down after an announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve that it will extend several lending facilities through the end of the year. [nL2N2EZ0SI] U.S. Senate Republicans announced on Monday a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, but the proposal sparked immediate opposition from Democrats who decried it as too limited and some Republicans who called it too expensive. [nL2N2EZ0K1] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower as investors weighing a mixed batch of earnings reports from blue-chip companies.[nL3N2EZ3BX] The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $44 billion of 7-year notes <US7YT=RR> later on Tuesday. The Fed is expected to reiterate its accommodative stance when it wraps up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday afternoon. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, <US2US10=RR> seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 44 basis points, about 2 basis points lower than on Monday's close. The two-year <US2YT=RR> U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.3 basis points at 0.1426%. July 28 Tuesday 10:05AM New York / 1405 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills <US3MT=RR> 0.11 0.1116 0.000 Six-month bills <US6MT=RR> 0.13 0.1323 0.000 Two-year note <US2YT=RR> 99-247/256 0.1426 -0.013 Three-year note <US3YT=RR> 99-224/256 0.1673 -0.016 Five-year note <US5YT=RR> 99-230/256 0.2705 -0.019 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR> 100-102/256 0.4415 -0.017 10-year note <US10YT=RR> 100-84/256 0.5905 -0.019 20-year bond <US20YT=RR> 101-228/256 1.0193 -0.021 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> 100-112/256 1.2324 -0.020 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BONDS/

