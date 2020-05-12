TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong 10-year auction demand

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Investors looking for safety as the economy sputters amid the COVID-19 pandemic sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on Tuesday, with strong demand for 10-year notes at an auction.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 3.2 basis points at 0.6938% in afternoon trading.

Of the $32 billion in competitive bids the Treasury accepted in auction results announced just after 1 p.m. ET, 21 percent were submitted by primary dealers.

The relatively low figure indicated strong demand from other bidders, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings.

"There's nowhere else to put your money," he said, noting the many uncertainties for investments in stocks, foreign currencies or other asset classes. "At least with Treasuries you know what you have," he said.

The U.S. Treasury will also sell 30-year bonds US30YT=RR on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, has dialed back its total purchases of Treasuries to about $35 billion this week from $40 billion last week, and its future purchase plans will do much to determine interest rates.

While the Fed has stabilized the bond market, investors are trying to estimate what level of yield would cause the Fed to increase its purchases or take other actions, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities.

"At 70 basis points on the 10-year (Treasury note), I don't think the Fed feels any urgency to increase its buying. So the question is, 'What's the threshold?'" for a change in policy, she said.

The Fed on Tuesday was also set to start buying corporate debt in the secondary market via exchange-traded funds, using a new credit facility set up last month as part of its broader market-stabilization efforts.

U.S. consumer prices dropped by the most since the Great Recession in April, weighed down by a plunge in demand for gasoline and services, including airline travel, as consumers stayed home during the pandemic.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51 basis points, about 2 basis points lower than at Monday's close.

Negative interest rates, once unimaginable in the United States, have now become a possibility for investors.

Fed funds futures [0#FF:] were pricing in rates of about a basis point below zero by April 2021 as the pandemic hammers the U.S. economy toward its steepest downturn since the Great Depression.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down one basis point at 0.1708% in afternoon trading.

May 12 Tuesday 1:06PM New York / 1706 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

179-17/32

1-1/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-216/256

0-56/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.13

0.1322

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1575

0.1598

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-233/256

0.1708

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-182/256

0.2217

-0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-38/256

0.3448

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-184/256

0.5412

-0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-152/256

0.6938

-0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

114-192/256

1.3928

-0.051

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.00 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.00 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -50.50 1.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; additional reporting by Kate Duguid in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.