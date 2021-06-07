TREASURIES-Yields little changed as investors look to upcoming auctions

By Ross Kerber

June 7 (Reuters) - Traders left U.S. Treasury yields little changed on Monday as they waited on more details about the outlook for inflation and the results of upcoming government bond auctions this week.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up less than a basis point at 1.567% in midday trading on Monday.

U.S. equity markets also were stable as investors stayed on the bench and heavyweight technology shares largely shrugged off a deal by the world's richest nations on a global minimum corporate tax.

"There's no reason to break out of the range right now," said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Justin Lederer. He said he expects few factors could move Treasury prices much before a meeting of the U.S Federal Reserve next week.

The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to auction about $120 billion of notes and bonds starting on Tuesday, the results of which will show investor appetite for three-year, 10-year and 30-year government debt.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations was at 141 basis points, less than a basis point higher than Friday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1527%.

June 7 Monday 12:05PM New York / 1605 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0225

0.0228

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.035

0.0355

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.1527

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-212/256

0.3089

0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-204/256

0.7917

0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-22/256

1.2371

0.007

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-136/256

1.567

0.007

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-104/256

2.1627

0.008

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-208/256

2.2454

0.006

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.75 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chris Reese) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

