TREASURIES-Yields little changed as Fed officials vow to fight hot inflation

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yieldswere little changed on Friday after a volatile week rocked by a Bank of England intervention that sent bond prices soaring only to later slip as Federal Reserve officials reiterated interest rates would stay higher for longer.

A U.S. Commerce Department report on Friday showed inflation running at a red-hot pace, providing the Fed little reason to ease a rate-hiking regime that has lifted U.S. borrowing costs faster this year than at any time since the 1980s.

Excluding volatile food and energy, the personal consumption expenditures price index jumped 0.6% in August after being unchanged the prior month. The core PCE price index rose 4.9% on a year-on-year basis after rising 4.7% in July.

The market is concerned about the pace of inflation and how fast it declines, said Andrzej Skiba, head of the BlueBay US fixed income team at RBC Global Asset Management.

"We need inflation coming down because in the absence of a meaningful move lower, the Fed will be unable to pivot policy and support markets even in the face of recession," Skiba said.

At the end of a quarter when investors readjust portfolios, the PCE reading got a bit lost and the market entered a wait-and-see mode as it looks to data on U.S. consumer prices on Oct. 13.

"The market is still trying to make sense of the extent of collateral damage from the UK dislocation and any forced selling of assets and what that means for the broader risk complex," Skiba said.

Just before the BoE's intervention on Wednesday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly hit a 12-year high of 4.004%. But it later plunged that day more than 26 basis points to 3.707%, its biggest single-day drop since March 2009.

On Friday, the two-year's US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with rate expectations, fell 0.5 basis points to 4.165%. The gap between two- and 10-year yields US2US10=RR, a recession harbinger, eased back a bit to -40.9 basis points.

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Friday the U.S. central bank will need to maintain higher rates for some time and must guard against lowering them prematurely.

"Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target. For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely," she said in prepared remarks for a conference in New York.

The Fed last week raised its median forecast for core PCE inflation to 4.5% this year from its previous estimate of 4.3% in June. Its estimate for core inflation in 2023 was boosted to 3.1% from the previously projected 2.7% in June.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 1.1 basis points to 3.758%, and the 30-year yield US30YT=RR added 3.6 basis points to 3.729%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.186%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.141%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.1% a year for the next decade. The rate has declined from more than 2.6% it showed five weeks ago.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.170%.

Sept. 30 Friday 1:53 PM New York / 1753 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.2475

3.3186

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.8075

3.9345

0.020

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-41/256

4.1652

-0.005

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-24/256

4.193

0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-158/256

3.9873

0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-226/256

3.8943

0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

91-192/256

3.7582

0.011

20-year bond US20YT=RR

91-28/256

4.0293

0.030

30-year bond US30YT=RR

86-240/256

3.7287

0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.50 1.00

