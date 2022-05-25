TREASURIES-Yields little changed after Fed minutes show need to hike rates

By Herbert Lash and Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve showed policymakers agreed to hike interest rates by a half-percentage point to combat inflation and said a "very strong" economy may require reducing monetary supply.

Yields earlier in the session hit six-week lows after data showed new orders for U.S. made capital goods rose less than expected in April, suggesting headwinds already are growing from rising rates and tighter financial conditions.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RRslipped 1.5 basis points to 2.745% after falling in the morning to 2.708%, a low last seen March 14.

Minutes from a policy-setting meeting earlier in May show the Fed grappling with how best to lower inflation without causing a recession or pushing the unemployment rate substantially higher. Several policymakers said the task would prove challenging in the current environment.

Policymakers agreed inflation risks were skewed to the upside and that a 'restrictive' stance, or reducing money supply, may well become appropriate, the minutes showed.

Rates have fallen because the bond market sees the economy slowing and the pace of inflation beginning to slow too, said Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis.

"We have seen a significant rally in long rates from where we were a couple of weeks ago," LaVorgna said. "That rally has been due entirely to the lowering of the market's expectation of the terminal Fed funds rate."

The Treasury Department sold $48 billion of five-year notes at auction at a high yield of 2.736%, a fraction higher than the market at the bidding deadline.

The sale was mediocre, said Lou Brien, a strategist at DRW Trading Group.

The U.S. government saw strong demand for a $47 billion sale of two-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale this week of $137 billion in new coupon-bearing debt. , USAUCTION16

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 0.4 basis points to 2.968%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 23.7 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.5 basis points at 2.506%. In early May they hit a more than three-year high of 2.844%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.905%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.581%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging almost 2.6% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.485%.

May 25 Wednesday 3:32 PM New York / 1932 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.05

1.0674

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.4725

1.5042

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-253/256

2.506

-0.015

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-82/256

2.637

-0.025

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-32/256

2.7225

-0.034

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-182/256

2.7614

-0.029

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-32/256

2.7452

-0.015

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-128/256

3.1481

-0.013

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-40/256

2.9683

-0.004

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.25 -2.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.50 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -23.50 2.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Nick Zieminski) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

