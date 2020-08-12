TREASURIES-Yields jump to one-month high before record 10-year sale

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped to one-month highs on Wednesday before the Treasury will sell a record amount of 10-year notes, and after data showed a larger-than-expected increase in consumer prices in July.

The Treasury last week increased auction sizes across the curve and said that it plans to continue to shift more of its funding to longer-dated debt in coming quarters as it finances measures to offset the impact of the epidemic.

"This whole week we're dealing with supply coming into the market," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

The Treasury will sell a record $38 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and an additional $26 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

A record $48 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday drew solid demand after yields rose heading into the auction, making the notes more attractive.

Yields also rose on Wednesday after the Labor Department said its consumer price index rose 0.6% last month after rebounding 0.6% in June. In the 12 months through July, the CPI accelerated 1.0% after climbing 0.6% in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 0.3% in July and gaining 0.8% year-on-year.

"This is a pretty surprising report," Simons said. However, "year-over-year, you still see pretty weak readings. You have to look at the overall economy and how much slack there is," Simons added.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR jumped seven basis points to 0.662% after earlier reaching 0.691%, the highest since July 7. They are up from a low of 0.504% on Thursday.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened two basis points to 51 basis points.

Treasuries have also weakened this week as risk appetite improved. Stocks rose on Wednesday with the S&P 500 crawling toward a record high. .N

August 12 Wednesday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

178-29/32

-0-7/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

139-60/256

-0-4/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.105

0.1065

-0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.12

0.1217

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.1529

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-212/256

0.1826

-0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-208/256

0.2881

-0.002

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-56/256

0.4892

0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-164/256

0.6631

0.005

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-236/256

1.1294

0.010

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-104/256

1.3562

0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.00 -0.25

