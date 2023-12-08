TREASURIES-Yields jump, rate cut expectations pared back after strong jobs report

By Karen Brettell

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday after data showed that employers added more jobs than expected in November, leading traders to pare back expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as soon as March.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 199,000 jobs last month, above economists' expectations for 180,000 in job gains. Data for October was unrevised to show 150,000 jobs added.

"I don't think this gives the Fed the ability to pivot. It's not weak enough," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

Traders had prepared for a weaker print on concerns about a slowing economy and on optimism that inflation will continue to drop close to the Fed's 2% annual target.

But expectations of rate cuts have now been pushed back, with traders pricing in a 50% chance of a 25 basis points interest rate cut in March, down from 65% on Thursday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

"This is a fairly good report, a strong report, not overly strong but strong enough to perhaps deflate the talk of a early rate cut," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last up 10 basis points on the day at 4.224%, after earlier reaching 4.278%, the highest since Monday. They fell to 4.104% on Wednesday, the lowest since Sept. 1 and are down from a 16-year high of 5.021% on Oct. 23.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose 11 basis points to 4.689% and got as high as 4.731%, the highest since Nov. 30. They are holding above the 4.540% level reached on Dec. 1, which was the lowest since June 13.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB deepened by 3 basis points to minus 47 basis points.

With Friday’s employment report out of the way, the market will now turn to a busy week of events ahead.

Data wise, consumer price inflation due on Dec. 12 will offer the next clues on the likely path of Fed policy.

It is expected to show that headline prices rose by 0.1% in November, for an annual gain of 3.1%. USCPNY=ECI, USCPNY=ECI

Market inflation expectations have tumbled in the past months, with breakeven levels on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) now at 2.09%, or 2.09% per year for five years, the lowest since Jan. 2021. US5YTIP=RR

Fed officials are due to give their updated economic and interest rate projections at the conclusion of their two-day policy meeting on Dec. 13.

Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be watched for any effort to talk down market expectations for rate cuts.

Powell is expected to "push back," said Miskin. "He's likely to communicate that the Fed's got to stay steady in restrictive territory for the time being."

Demand for U.S. government bonds will also be tested when the Treasury sells $108 billion in coupon-bearing supply, which will include $50 billion in three-year notes and $37 billion in 10-year notes on Dec. 11, and $21 billion in 30-year bonds on Dec. 12.

The Treasury has seen soft demand for some auctions in recent months on concerns about rising Treasury supply as the U.S. government budget deficit worsens.

December 8 Friday 10:10AM New York / 1510 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2475

5.4035

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.165

5.3887

0.025

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-88/256

4.6894

0.109

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-130/256

4.437

0.116

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-166/256

4.2287

0.117

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-166/256

4.2663

0.110

10-year note US10YT=RR

102-56/256

4.2237

0.095

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-112/256

4.487

0.068

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-88/256

4.3107

0.065

US payrolls https://tmsnrt.rs/41gKEM0

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Johann M Cherian and Sinead Carew; editing by Christina Fincher and Alexander Smith)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.