TREASURIES-Yields jump on Fed expectations, corp debt supply

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday to their highest levels since June on expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates to battle soaring prices and as a slew of corporate debt supply weighed on the market.

The Fed is expected to raise the fed funds rate by another 75 basis points at its Sept. 20-21 meeting, which would bring the range to between 3.0% and 3.25%. That is up from the zero to 0.25% band in March. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

Concerns that inflation will remain persistently high if energy prices rise heading into winter is adding to pressure on government bonds. Russia has kept one of its main gas supply routes to Europe shut, stoking fears of winter fuel shortages.

"You have all this fear that more rate increases are going to happen at the central bank level, inflation is not going to dissipate and then you've got the quantitative tightening that's coming pretty rapidly," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Beginning this month, the Fed will allow $95 billion in bonds to roll off its balance sheet each month, including $60 billion in Treasuries and $35 billion in mortgage-backed debt.

Treasuries yields also rose on Tuesday as a slew of companies sold corporate bonds.

"That's putting pressure on the market," di Galoma said.

The sharpest sell-off in British government bonds since March 2020 added to U.S. debt weakness. This came on concerns about the costs of new Prime Minister Liz Truss' reported plans to freeze household energy bills at broadly their current level.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last 3.336%, the highest since June 16. They have risen from a four-month low of 2.516% on Aug. 2, but are holding below the 11-year high of 3.498% reached on June 14.

Interest-rate-sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR were last 3.497%, after hitting 3.551% on Thursday, the highest since November 2007.

The yield curve between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB remained inverted at minus 16 basis points, an indicator that a recession is likely in the next one to two years. The inversion is less severe, however, than the minus 56 basis points level reached on Aug. 10.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR reached as high as 3.487%, just below an eight-year high of 3.494% reached on June 16.

Data on Tuesday showed the U.S. services industry picked up again in August for the second straight month amid stronger order growth and employment, while supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased.

The next major U.S. economic release will be consumer price inflation data for August, which is due on Sept. 13.

September 6 Tuesday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.8725

2.9323

0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.2925

3.3928

0.042

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-136/256

3.4967

0.099

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-200/256

3.5651

0.134

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-146/256

3.4397

0.146

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-48/256

3.419

0.142

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-20/256

3.3358

0.145

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-208/256

3.7465

0.132

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-24/256

3.4813

0.137

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.25 -1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.50 -3.00 U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fall in May Americans feel the heat as U.S. annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.