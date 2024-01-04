News & Insights

TREASURIES-Yields jump higher following better than expected jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

January 04, 2024 — 08:44 am EST

Written by David Randall for Reuters ->

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved higher Thursday after economic data that suggested that the U.S. labor market remains strong.

The number of Americans filing initial claims for unemployent benefits, known as jobless claims, totalled 202,000 last week, lower than consensus estimates of 216,000, according to the Labor Department. New state unemployment benefit claims rose by 12,000 last week to 218,000.

At the same time, U.S. private employers hired more workers than expected in December, according to the ADP National Employment Report. Private payrolls increased by 164,000 jobs last month, the largest monthly increase since August.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 8.2 basis points to 3.989%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 8.1 basis points to 4.138%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.4 basis points at 4.372%.

January 4 Thursday 8:35AM New York / 1335 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.24

5.398

-0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.055

5.274

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-198/256

4.37

0.052

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-168/256

4.135

0.065

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-10/256

3.9642

0.072

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-136/256

3.9929

0.081

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-32/256

3.9893

0.082

20-year bond US20YT=RR

106-16/256

4.2929

0.081

30-year bond US30YT=RR

110-124/256

4.1351

0.078

(Reporting by David Randall, Editing by William Maclean)

