TREASURIES-Yields jump as stocks near highs ahead of record 10-year supply

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped to one-month highs on Tuesday as stocks neared records, reducing demand for safe-haven debt, and before the Treasury will sell its largest-ever amount of 10-year notes on Wednesday.

Stocks gained after Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing.

“The Russian news certainly spurred another 'risk on' session overnight,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Expectations of further stimulus by the U.S. government further boosted risk appetite.

“All these things are allowing this 'risk on' sentiment to continue,” di Galoma said.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he was considering cutting the federal capital gains tax and lowering income taxes for middle-income families to help the economy recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump on Saturday signed executive orders and a memorandum seeking to provide relief to workers, businesses and local governments, but he faces opposition to the moves.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR jumped eight basis points to 0.655%, after earlier reaching 0.661%, the highest since July 13. They are up from a low of 0.504% on Thursday.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened five basis points to 49 basis points.

Yields also jumped before the Treasury will sell a record $38 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday.

The Treasury last week increased auction sizes across the curve and said that it plans to continue to shift more of its funding to longer-dated debt in coming quarters as it finances measures to offset the impact of the epidemic.

A record $48 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday drew solid demand.

The Treasury will also sell $26 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. producer prices increased by the most in more than 1-1/2 years in July, but the overall trend in producer inflation remained subdued amid signs the economy's recovery from the recession was faltering.

August 11 Tuesday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

179-6/32

-2-3/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

139-68/256

-0-156/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.11

0.1116

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1225

0.1243

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

0.1588

0.028

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-212/256

0.184

0.040

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-208/256

0.288

0.054

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-64/256

0.4846

0.070

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-184/256

0.6548

0.081

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-40/256

1.1161

0.095

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-180/256

1.3439

0.097

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.75 -1.75 (Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.