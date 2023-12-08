TREASURIES-Yields jump as jobs gains beat expectations

By Karen Brettell

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday after employers added 199,000 jobs in November, beating economists' expectations for a 180,000 increase in jobs.

"This is a fairly good report, a strong report, not overly strong but strong enough to perhaps deflate the talk of a early rate cut,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Traders had prepared for a weaker print, with concerns about a slowing economy having led traders to price in a Federal Reserve rate cut as soon as March.

Those expectations have now been pared back. Traders are pricing in a 49% chance of a 25 basis points interest rate cut in March, down from 65% on Thursday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last up 9 basis points on the day at 4.220%, after getting as high as 4.278%. They fell to 4.104% on Wednesday, the lowest since Sept. 1 and are down from a 16-year high of 5.021% on Oct. 23.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose 8 basis points to 4.662%. They are holding above the 4.540% level reached last Friday, which was the lowest since June 13.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was little changed on the day at minus 45 basis points.

With Friday’s employment report out of the way, the market will now turn to a busy week of events next week.

Data wise, consumer price inflation due on Tuesday will offer the next clues on the likely path of Fed policy. Fed officials are due to give their updated economic and interest rate projections at the conclusion of their Dec. 12-13 policy meeting.

Demand for U.S. government bonds will also be tested when the Treasury sells $108 billion in coupon-bearing supply, which will include $50 billion in three-year notes and $37 billion in 10-year notes on Monday, and $21 billion in 30-year bonds on Tuesday.

The Treasury has seen soft demand for some auctions in recent months on concerns about rising Treasury supply as the U.S. government budget deficit worsens.

December 8 Friday 8:50AM New York / 1350 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.25

5.4061

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1625

5.386

0.022

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-101/256

4.6622

0.082

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-144/256

4.417

0.096

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-186/256

4.2112

0.099

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-184/256

4.2545

0.098

10-year note US10YT=RR

102-64/256

4.2199

0.091

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-72/256

4.4987

0.080

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-24/256

4.325

0.079

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Johann M Cherian; editing by Christina Fincher)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.