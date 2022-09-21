TREASURIES-Yields jump as hawkish Fed hikes rates by 75 bps

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields briefly rose to 11-year highs on Wednesday, and two-year yields were the highest since 2007 as the yield curve continued to invert after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points and signaled more increases are to come.

The U.S. central bank’s target interest rate was increased to a range of 3.00%-3.25% and new projections showing its policy rate rising to 4.40% by the end of this year before topping out at 4.60% in 2023.

It comes as the Fed battles persistent inflation that is running near 40-year highs.

The Fed’s economic projections, meanwhile, showed the economy slowing to a crawl in 2022, with year-end growth at 0.2%, rising to 1.2% in 2023, well below the economy's potential. The unemployment rate is projected to rise to 3.8% this year and 4.4% in 2023. Inflation is seen slowly returning to the Fed's 2% target in 2025.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR reached 4.123%, the highest since October 2007 and five-year yields US5YT=RR hit 3.861%, the highest since November 2007,

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose to 3.64%, the highest since February 2011, before tracing the increase to be little changed. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB inverted further to minus 51 basis points, indicating concerns about a recession in the next one-to-two years.

September 21 Wednesday 2:23PM New York / 1823 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.24

3.3121

-0.036

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.815

3.9441

0.042

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-118/256

4.0826

0.119

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-128/256

4.039

0.102

Five-year note US5YT=RR

96-248/256

3.8036

0.051

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-102/256

3.7184

0.022

10-year note US10YT=RR

93-60/256

3.5672

-0.006

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-84/256

3.7831

-0.062

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-56/256

3.5323

-0.049

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 38.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.75 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.25 -1.50

