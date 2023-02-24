TREASURIES-Yields jump as consumer spending beats expectations

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday, with two-year yields hitting three-and-a-half-month highs, after data showed that U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in January amid strong income growth, while inflation accelerated.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 1.8% last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rebounding 1.3%.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index also shot up 0.6% last month, after gaining 0.2% in December. In the 12 months through January, the PCE index was up 5.4%.

"This is increasing pressure on the Fed to keep going. They clearly have some work to do to slow the economy down and bring inflation back to 2%," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Other data showed that investor expectations for inflation for the coming five years were unchanged in February at 2.9%.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which are highly sensitive to Federal Reserve policy, rose as high as 4.826%, the highest since Nov. 4. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR increased to 3.967%. They are holding just below the 3.978% level reached on Thursday, which was the highest since Nov. 10.

The benchmark 10-year yields have risen from a four-month low of 3.321% on Jan. 19 as strong data and hawkish comments from Fed officials increase expectations that the U.S. central bank will hike rates higher than previously anticipated, and hold them in restrictive territory for longer.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed’s benchmark rate to peak at 5.39% in July, up from 4.58% now. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB deepened and was last at minus 85 basis points, reflecting concerns about an imminent recession.

February 24 Friday 10:19AM New York / 1519 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.7175

4.8382

0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.9175

5.11

0.019

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-172/256

4.799

0.106

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-144/256

4.5227

0.116

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-16/256

4.2099

0.105

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-76/256

4.1166

0.089

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-84/256

3.9491

0.068

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-224/256

4.1058

0.062

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-192/256

3.9244

0.046

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.25 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.25 -0.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Herb Lash in New York; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Andrea Ricci) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

