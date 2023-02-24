US Markets

TREASURIES-Yields jump as consumer spending beats expectations

February 24, 2023 — 08:57 am EST

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday, with two-year yields hitting three-and-a-half-month highs, after data showed that U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in January amid strong income growth, while inflation accelerated.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 1.8% last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rebounding 1.3%.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index also shot up 0.6% last month, after gaining 0.2% in December.

"This is increasing pressure on the Fed to keep going. They clearly have some work to do to slow the economy down and bring inflation back to 2%," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which are highly sensitive to Federal Reserve policy, rose as high as 4.772%, the highest since Nov. 4. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR increased to 3.932%. They are holding just below the 3.978% reached on Thursday, which was the highest since Nov. 10.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed’s benchmark rate to peak at 5.38% in July, up from 4.58% now. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

February 24 Friday 8:49AM New York / 1349 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.72

4.8408

0.009

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.915

5.1074

0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-190/256

4.7617

0.069

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-174/256

4.4797

0.073

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-50/256

4.18

0.075

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-110/256

4.0945

0.067

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-120/256

3.9315

0.050

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-48/256

4.0823

0.038

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-4/256

3.9087

0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

32.75

-0.50

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

19.25

0.50

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

6.75

-0.75

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

-0.75

-0.25

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-40.25

-0.50

