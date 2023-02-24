TREASURIES-Yields jump as consumer spending beats expectations

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday, with two-year yields hitting three-and-a-half-month highs, after data showed that U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in January amid strong income growth, while inflation accelerated.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 1.8% last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rebounding 1.3%.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index also shot up 0.6% last month, after gaining 0.2% in December.
"This is increasing pressure on the Fed to keep going. They clearly have some work to do to slow the economy down and bring inflation back to 2%," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.
Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which are highly sensitive to Federal Reserve policy, rose as high as 4.772%, the highest since Nov. 4. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR increased to 3.932%. They are holding just below the 3.978% reached on Thursday, which was the highest since Nov. 10.
Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed’s benchmark rate to peak at 5.38% in July, up from 4.58% now. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=
February 24 Friday 8:49AM New York / 1349 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
4.72
4.8408
0.009
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
4.915
5.1074
0.016
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-190/256
4.7617
0.069
Three-year note US3YT=RR
98-174/256
4.4797
0.073
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-50/256
4.18
0.075
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
99-110/256
4.0945
0.067
10-year note US10YT=RR
96-120/256
3.9315
0.050
20-year bond US20YT=RR
97-48/256
4.0823
0.038
30-year bond US30YT=RR
95-4/256
3.9087
0.031
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
32.75
-0.50
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
19.25
0.50
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
6.75
-0.75
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-0.75
-0.25
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-40.25
-0.50
(Additional reporting by Herb Lash in New York; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.