TREASURIES-Yields jump as consumer inflation expectations rise

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose off two-week lows on Friday after consumers lifted their inflation expectations in July, but they remained lower on the week as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its hiking cycle.

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment showed that U.S. consumer sentiment jumped to the highest level in nearly two years in July as inflation subsided and the labor market remained strong.

The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations inched up to 3.4% this month from 3.3% in June. Its five-year outlook nudged up to 3.1% from 3.0% in the prior month.

Slowing consumer and producer price inflation in June has increased expectations that inflation will continue to moderate, and in turn lead to more dovish monetary policy.

Now, markets will scrutinize Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's tone at the U.S. central bank's July 25-26 meeting for further indications on whether it is likely to continue raising rates beyond a highly anticipated 25 basis points increase this month.

The inflation reports "really weren’t as encouraging as the celebration would kind of suggest, there were mixed signals in them," said Will Compernolle, a macro strategist at FHN Financial in New York.

"My expectation is that Powell in his press conference will try to rein market jubilation in and slowly prime them for the possibility that rates are going to get up the 5.5% or 5.75% range that they suggest in the June 'dot plot'," Compernolle said.

Ten-year yields US10YT=RR rose 6 basis points on the day to 3.819%, but are down from an eight-month high of 4.094% last Friday.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR rose 14 basis points to 4.751% and are down from 5.120% on July 6, the highest since June 2007.

"The market’s fairly encouraged by the deceleration in inflation," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

"Now the question is whether that will last for the next several months, and what happens to the economy as a whole... because if the economy as a whole continues to accelerate it could continue to leave the Fed looking for additional rate hikes," Goldberg said.

Fed funds futures traders now see only a small chance of an additional rate hike after July, with around 32 basis points of further tightening priced into the market in total. FEDWATCH

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday he’s and favors more rate rises this year, saying the July meeting should bring an increase.

Fed officials on Saturday go into a blackout period ahead of the July meeting.

Other data on Friday showed U.S. import prices fell in June as an increase in the cost of fuels was more than offset by declines elsewhere, the latest indication that inflationary pressures are abating.

July 14 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.24

5.3957

0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.25

5.4797

0.017

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-196/256

4.7508

0.140

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-102/256

4.3566

0.129

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-218/256

4.033

0.098

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-236/256

3.9284

0.072

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-100/256

3.8185

0.059

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-224/256

4.1066

0.039

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-192/256

3.925

0.030

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.75 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Toby Chopra and John Stonestreet) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

