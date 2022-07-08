TREASURIES-Yields jump after stronger than expected jobs gains

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped after data on Friday showed that employers added more jobs than expected to their payrolls in June, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates by another 75 basis points this month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 372,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department's closely watched employment report. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 268,000 jobs added last month.

"I don’t think that there’s any debate now that the Fed will be raising 75 basis points," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, until recently among the central bank's most dovish policymakers, on Friday said he "fully" supports another 75 basis points hike at the Fed's July 26-27 meeting.

Investors have been increasingly concerned that the U.S. central bank will tip the economy into a recession as it aggressively hikes interest rates in a bid to stem soaring inflation.

Friday's jobs figure shows that a slowdown is not apparent, at least near-term.

"Wages aren’t accelerating, but based on the volume of job openings and payroll gains, the Fed probably thinks the labor market is still too hot to handle,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

Consumer price data due next week is also likely to show that inflation pressures remain elevated, with economists expecting an annual increase of 8.7% in June. USCPNY=ECI

Fed funds futures traders now expect the Fed's benchmark rate to peak at 3.60% in March, compared with pricing on Thursday afternoon for a top of around 3.48%. It is currently 1.58%. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

The federal funds rate will need to rise as high as 3.5% by the end of the year but what follows after that is far less certain, New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose to 3.099%, up from around 2.989% before the data. Two-year yields jumped to 3.115%, from around 3.001%. US10YT=RR, US2YT=RR

The two-year, 10-year part of the Treasury yield curve was at minus two basis points. The curve initially deepened its inversion to seven basis points, before steepening again. US2US10=TWEB

This part of the yield curve inverted on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks. An inversion is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two years.

Yields could face pressure to move higher next week when the Treasury Department sells $95 billion in coupon-bearing supply. This will include $43 billion in three-year notes, $33 billion in 10-year notes and $19 billion in 30-year bonds.

July 8 Friday 2:41PM New York / 1841 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.91

1.9455

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.5825

2.6522

0.046

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-200/256

3.115

0.074

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-56/256

3.1558

0.091

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-130/256

3.1387

0.085

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-130/256

3.1681

0.087

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-28/256

3.099

0.091

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-220/256

3.5421

0.083

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-116/256

3.2729

0.077

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.75 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.75 0.25 U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fall in May Americans feel the heat as U.S. annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981 (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York: Editing by Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.