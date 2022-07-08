TREASURIES-Yields jump after stronger than expected jobs gains

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped and a key part of the yield curve inverted further after data on Friday showed that employers added more jobs than expected to their payrolls in June.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 372,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department's closely watched employment report. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 268,000 jobs added last month.

"I don’t think that there’s any debate now that the Fed will be raising 75 basis points" at its July meeting, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Investors have been concerned that the Federal Reserve will tip the economy into a recession as it aggressively hikes interest rates in a bid to stem soaring inflation.

Friday's jobs figure shows that a slowdown is not apparent, at least near-term.

"Wages aren’t accelerating, but based on the volume of job openings and payroll gains, the Fed probably thinks the labor market is still too hot to handle,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

Consumer price data due next week is also likely to show that inflation pressures remain elevated.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the Fed's benchmark rate to peak at 3.58% in March, compared with pricing Thursday afternoon for a top of around 3.48%. It is currently 1.58%. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

Benchmark 10-year yields were last at 3.747%, up from around 2.989% before the data. Two-year yields jumped to 3.117%, from around 3.001%. US10YT=RR, US2YT=RR

The two-year, 10-year part of the Treasury yield curve was at minus 5 basis points, compared with around minus 3 basis points before the jobs report. It inverted on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks. An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two years. US2US10=TWEB

Yields could also be pressured higher next week when the Treasury Department sells $95 billion in coupon-bearing supply. This will include $43 billion in three-year notes, $33 billion in 10-year notes and $19 billion in 30-year bonds.

July 8 Friday 9:08AM New York / 1308 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.9325

1.9685

0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.605

2.6756

0.070

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-199/256

3.1171

0.076

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-58/256

3.153

0.088

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-140/256

3.1302

0.076

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-152/256

3.1543

0.073

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-80/256

3.0747

0.067

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-72/256

3.5116

0.053

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-4/256

3.2418

0.046

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.00 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.25 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.25 0.75 U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fall in May Americans feel the heat as U.S. annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981 (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York: Editing by Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

