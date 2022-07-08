TREASURIES-Yields jump after stronger than expected jobs gains

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped and a key part of the yield curve inverted further after data on Friday showed that employers added more jobs than expected to their payrolls in June.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 372,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department's closely watched employment report. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 268,000 jobs added last month.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose to 3.08%, from around 2.99% before the data. Two-year yields jumped to 3.13%, from around 3.00%. US10YT=RR, US2YT=RR

The two-year, 10-year part of the Treasury yield curve was at minus 7 basis points, compared with around minus 3 basis points before the jobs report. It inverted on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks. An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two years. US2US10=TWEB

July 8 Friday 8:42AM New York / 1242 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.94

1.9762

0.028

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.5875

2.6574

0.051

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-197/256

3.1212

0.080

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-56/256

3.1558

0.091

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-128/256

3.1404

0.086

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-144/256

3.1593

0.078

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-64/256

3.0822

0.074

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-48/256

3.5183

0.059

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-236/256

3.247

0.051

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.50 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.25 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.50 0.50

