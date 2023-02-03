TREASURIES-Yields jump after stronger jobs report than expected

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped higher on Friday after a report that showed job growth surged in January, further complicating the Federal Reserve's attempts to soften the labor market to bring inflation down.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 10.3 basis points to 3.501%, erasing the gains for the week. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 5.9 basis points to 3.614%.

Bond prices move in the opposite direction of prices.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% after gaining 0.4% in December, bringing the year-on-year increase in wages to 4.4% from 4.8% the month before.

Job growth and wages are the chief concerns for the Fed in its attempt to lower inflation down to its 2% target rate after inflation surged to 40-year highs last year.

"Even with stronger than expected headline numbers, we saw wage growth come down," said Sam Millette, Fixed Income Strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network.

"There are some signs of a sort of Goldilocks scenario for the Fed here where they aren't seeing the large increase in unemployment that's associated with tighter monetary policy, but they are seeing wage growth starting to slow."

Non-farm payrolls surged 517,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 185,000 jobs and wages advancing 4.3% year-on-year.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from December's 3.5%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -75 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 15.9 basis points at 4.249%.

February 3 Friday 9:29AM New York / 1429 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.55

4.6645

0.025

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.66

4.8362

0.051

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-200/256

4.2408

0.151

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-232/256

3.9083

0.144

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-110/256

3.626

0.143

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-136/256

3.5764

0.136

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-4/256

3.5135

0.115

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-68/256

3.764

0.095

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-188/256

3.628

0.073

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.50 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.75 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.50 -1.50 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

