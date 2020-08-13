TREASURIES-Yields jump after record 30-year auction sees weak demand

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields surged to seven-week highs on Thursday after the Treasury sold a record amount of 30-year bonds to weak demand, the final sale of $112 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.

The Treasury sold $26 billion in bonds, up from $22 billion at its last quarterly refunding in May.

The debt sold at a high yield of 1.406%, around three basis points higher than where the debt traded before the sale. Primary dealers took a larger than average share of 28% of the bonds, indicating tepid demand from investors. The bid-to-cover ratio of 2.14 times was the lowest since July 2019.

It was “definitely a weaker auction,” said Zach Griffiths, an interest rate strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina. “I think this auction today shows there is at least a little bit of market indigestion with all of this new duration.”

The Treasury last week increased auction sizes across the curve and said that it plans to continue to shift more of its funding to longer-dated debt in coming quarters as it finances measures to offset the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

There was solid demand for a record $38 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and a record $48 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday. Both issues sold off in price before the auctions, which made them more attractive.

But a rise in 30-year yields before Thursday's auction was not enough to lure strong interest.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR were last up six basis points at 1.426%, after getting as high as 1.444%, the highest since July 7. They have risen from 1.165% last Thursday, which was the lowest since April 24.

Ten-year yields US10YT=RR were last at 0.718%, after earlier reaching 0.727%, the highest since June 24. They are up from 0.504% last Thursday, which was the lowest since March 9.

The Treasury also said on Thursday that it will sell $25 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday, which is a $5 billion increase over its initial offering in May.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped below 1 million last week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, likely as the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless supplement discouraged some from filing claims.

The next major U.S. economic focus is retail sales on Friday.

August 13 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

177-24/32

-1-1/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-240/256

-0-64/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0975

0.0989

-0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.12

0.1217

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-236/256

0.1649

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-198/256

0.2009

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-168/256

0.3199

0.024

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99

0.5214

0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-28/256

0.7175

0.031

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-208/256

1.1926

0.057

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-188/256

1.4264

0.061

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.50 -1.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.50 -1.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

