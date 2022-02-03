TREASURIES-Yields jump after hawkish BoE rate hike

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Thursday after a hawkish interest rate hike by the Bank of England led investors to price for similar moves by the Federal Reserve as the central banks battle persistently high inflation.

The BoE raised interest rates to 0.5% on Thursday, and nearly half of its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures, as the British central bank warned inflation will soon top 7%.

“Treasuries really seem to be taking their cue from the Bank of England hawkish hike,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. “The fact that four BoE officials wanted a 50-basis-point rate hike I think was bit more than expected.”

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR jumped to 1.838%, the highest since Jan. 28, though they are holding below a two-year high of 1.902% reached on Jan. 19. Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which are highly sensitive to interest rate moves, rose to 1.186%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened to 65 basis points. The curve has been flattening on expectations the Fed will hikes rates more aggressively than previously expected this year. It reached 57 basis points on Jan. 31, which was the flattest since November 2020.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in five rate hikes this year. 0#FF:FEDWATCH

The U.S. central bank last week said it is likely to raise rates in March, and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in what Fed Chair Jerome Powell pledged will be a sustained battle to tame inflation.

Yields on inflation-linked debt also rose on Thursday and those on 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities US30YTIP=RR approached zero, indicating that buyers of the bonds may break even after three decades, after adjusting for expected annual inflation. The yields US30YTIP=RR were last at -0.005%.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week as COVID-19 infections subsided, suggesting an anticipated slowdown in job growth in January was likely temporary.

The next major U.S. economic release will be Friday’s jobs report for January.

February 3 Thursday 9:36AM New York / 1436 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.2025

0.2054

0.012

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.47

0.4777

0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-100/256

1.1859

0.030

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-50/256

1.4048

0.039

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-70/256

1.6523

0.052

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-192/256

1.7882

0.058

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-224/256

1.8378

0.072

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-72/256

2.2336

0.082

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-88/256

2.18

0.086

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 15.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.75 -1.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.