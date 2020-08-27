TREASURIES-Yields jump after Fed's Powell offers more inflation tolerance

By Ross Kerber

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields climbed to their highest levels in months on Thursday, steepening the yield curve, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced a new policy framework promoting higher inflation to spur economic recovery and job creation.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last up 5.5 basis points at 0.7423%, its highest since June 19, while the yield on the 30-year bond US30YT=RR was 9 basis points higher at 1.496%.

Speaking at the Kansas City Fed's virtual economic symposium, Powell said the U.S. central bank would allow periods of inflation above its current 2% target level before hiking interest rates as part of an aggressive new strategy to restore full employment and lift super-low inflation back to healthier levels. [nL1N2FT0PR]

Powell "has basically said it's an inflation target in name only, and that brought in sellers," said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings.

Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, said the market was disappointed that Powell did not signal near-term easing, such as quantitative easing, to keep long-term rates low.

"I think he set up the conceptual framework for the Fed to ease in September, but I think the market wanted a more explicit hint today," she said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury's $47 billion, seven-year note auction was met with strong demand, resulting in a high yield of 0.519% and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.

Demand was also good for sizable auctions earlier this week of two- and five-year notes.

On the economic data front, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered around 1 million last week, as expected, suggesting the labor market recovery was stalling as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on and financial aid from the government dries up.[nL1N2FS1M7]

The Commerce Department's revision to second-quarter GDP showed the economy contracted at a 31.7% annual rate during the peak of coronavirus shutdowns, only a bit less dire than its report last month indicating a 32.9% decline.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between the yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=TWEB seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 58.30 basis points, about 4.7 basis points higher than Wednesday's close and its highest since June 10.

August 27 Thursday 2:36PM New York / 1936 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1

0.1014

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.11

0.1119

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

0.1583

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-210/256

0.1858

0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-184/256

0.3067

0.017

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99

0.5222

0.037

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-224/256

0.7423

0.055

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-84/256

1.2771

0.084

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-20/256

1.4964

0.090

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.25 -1.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

