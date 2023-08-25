TREASURIES-Yields initially steady after Powell remarks at Jackson Hole

News & Insights

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Treasury yields traded near break-even on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the U.S. central bank will proceed "carefully" when deciding whether to hike interest rates again or hold them steady.

Powell's remarks at the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming balanced declines in the pace of price increases over the past year with the surprising over performance of the U.S. economy.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 0.4 basis points to 4.231% and the two-year US2YT=RR yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, rose 3.7 basis points at 5.056%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when the yield on shorter-dated securities is higher than long one, widened at -82.7 basis points.

