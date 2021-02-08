TREASURIES-Yields, inflation expectations jump as U.S. stimulus seen near

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields surged to 11-month highs on Monday as the U.S. fiscal stimulus was seen boosting economic growth and raising inflation faster than previously expected, and before the Treasury Department sells new longer-dated debt.

President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle Biden's plan through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

The U.S. Treasury Department this week will also sell $126 billion in coupon-bearing debt. This will include $58 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $41 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $27 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

“We’ve got increased supply, a stimulus program and inflation seems to be starting to go higher,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Rabobank analysts also said a catalyst for Monday’s move appeared to be Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments "where she cited her expectation that, with sufficient fiscal support, the U.S. should be at full employment in 2022."

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR hit 1.200%, the highest since March, before falling back to 1.179%. Thirty-year yields US30YT=RR rose above 2% for the first time since last February, and were last 1.970%.

Inflation expectations jumped to the highest since 2014 with investors pricing in average annual inflation of 2.250% for the next 10 years < US10YTIP=RR>.

U.S. inflation data for January will be released on Wednesday. Prices increased 0.4% in December.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened to 107 basis points, the widest yield gap since April 2017.

Two-year yields plumbed record lows even as long-dated yields jumped, held down by expectations that the Fed won’t raise rates for several years.

“The front-end is in pretty good shape just because the Fed is not going to be tightening any time soon,” said di Galoma.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell as low as 0.105%.

Some investors see the possibility of a shortage of shorter-dated debt relative to demand after the Treasury Department last week slashed its borrowing projections for the first quarter due to its high cash balance.

February 8 Monday 9:23AM New York / 1423 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.035

0.0355

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-9/256

0.1072

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-210/256

0.1865

0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-128/256

0.4768

0.010

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-110/256

0.8343

0.008

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-52/256

1.1791

0.009

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-64/256

1.7817

-0.002

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-68/256

1.9696

-0.004

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 12.50 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.25 1.00 (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Nick Macfie) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.