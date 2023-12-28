TREASURIES-Yields inch back up following US unemployment data

By Matt Tracy

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield on Thursday made gains following higher than expected U.S. jobless claims data, as investors weigh the outlook for the U.S. economy in the coming year.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 3.9 basis points to 3.828%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 3.1 basis points to 3.976%.

Yield movements on Wednesday appeared to reflect that view. The 10-year briefly touched 3.820%, its lowest since July 19, while the two-year yield hit its lowest point since May 17 at 4.243%.

The upward movement in yields on Thursday comes after the latest unemployment data, which showed initial jobless claims rose by 12,000 to 218,000 in the week leading up to Christmas.

However, the four-week moving average of initial jobless claims was 212,000, its lowest since late October and a sign of a resilient labor market.

"I do think that as far as the Treasury market has rallied, it could make sense to see some short-term reversal or some modest reversal," said Michael Lorizio, managing director and senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management.

"Treasuries could push towards the upper end in yields, if data supports that.

But Lorizio and other market participants have noted that it is unlikely the Fed will reverse its rate-cutting tone for next year.

"I do think there's been just a kind of a gradual shift or change in the Fed's view now that they're no longer concerned about inflation getting out of control or really any part of the market overheating," Lorizio said.

The rates market has priced in high odds the Fed will begin cutting rates in March. At the same time, however, a bear flattening yield curve has pointed to expectations of a mild recession in 2024.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -44.9 basis points.

December 28 Thursday 10:07AM New York / 1507 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.245

5.4033

0.004

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.06

5.2786

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-244/256

4.2747

0.033

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-254/256

4.0158

0.028

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-168/256

3.8262

0.038

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

103-40/256

3.8507

0.041

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-128/256

3.8257

0.037

30-year bond US30YT=RR

113-132/256

3.973

0.028

(Reporting by Matt Tracy Editing by Chris Reese)

