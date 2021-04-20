TREASURIES-Yields in narrow range as investors await economic signals

By Ross Kerber

April 20 (Reuters) - Investors kept U.S. Treasury yields in a narrow range Tuesday as a scarcity of new economic data left traders waiting for further market developments.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up less than a basis point at 1.6013% in morning trading.

"Treasuries remain in a holding pattern with 10-year yields near 1.60% as the dearth of economic data this week leaves the U.S. rates market to drift sideways in anticipation of the next fundamental input," BMO Capital Markets managing director Ian Lyngen said in a note to investors.

The pattern contrasted with volatile trading that drove the benchmark yield to a multi-week low of 1.528% on April 15. Upcoming events include a $24 billion auction of 20-year bonds by the U.S. Treasury set for Wednesday.

Euro zone bond yields continued to rise on Tuesday, but moves were contained after a hefty sell-off on Monday in a data-light trading session just two days before the bloc's central bank meeting.

Global shares edged further back from record highs as lofty sovereign bond yields and rising global COVID-19 cases had investors questioning high equity valuations, and futures pointed to another day of selling on Wall Street.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations was at 144 basis points, a basis point lower than Monday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.1613%.

April 20 Tuesday 8:56AM New York / 1256 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0275

0.0279

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0425

0.0431

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1613

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-28/256

0.3381

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-160/256

0.8276

-0.001

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-224/256

1.2688

-0.003

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-176/256

1.6013

0.002

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-8/256

2.1852

0.006

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-232/256

2.2979

0.005

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.25 0.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

