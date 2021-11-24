TREASURIES-Yields hover near highs in choppy trading after FOMC minutes

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hovered near highs for the year in choppy trading after data released Wednesday suggested the job market and consumer spending continue to improve.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest since 1969 last week, the Labor Department said. At the same time, personal consumption rose 1.7% - slightly more than the estimated 1.6% - in the third quarter.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 1.2 basis points to 1.653% after rising as much as 3 basis points earlier in the day, near its high for the year of 1.74% reached in March. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 4.2 basis points to 1.981%.

Signs of strength in the economy will likely reinforce investors' belief that inflation will accelerate and weigh on Treasury prices, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"The market has been and continues to lean bearishly duration, which suggests that a collective shift back closer to neutral would create a meaningful round of buying in Treasuries," he said.

At the Federal Reserve, some policymakers may be open to accelerating its tapering program, minutes from its latest policy meeting revealed. L1N2SF19I

Fed officials agreed at the Nov. 2-3 meeting to begin reducing its pandemic relief of $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities with a timeline that would see them tapered completely by next June.

"If we have the largest buyer of Treasuries, who is very price insensitive, stepping out of the market we think that it makes sense that we will see yields move higher," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.4 basis points at 0.642%.

The yield curve flattened, with spreads between 5- and 30-year Treasuries tightening near their lowest levels since March 2020.

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.50 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 22.75 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.00 0.25 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama)

