TREASURIES-Yields hold near more than two-year highs before Fed decision

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased from more than two-year highs reached overnight but remained elevated on Tuesday, a day before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates for the first time in three years.

Investors have raised expectations that the U.S. central bank will need to act more aggressively to stem surging prices, after data on Thursday showed that annual inflation in February rose at the fastest pace in 40 years.

Data on Tuesday also showed that U.S. producer prices rose solidly in February, gaining at an annual rate of 10% following a similar gain in January.

The Fed is "probably going to be a bit hawkish just given there really seems to be no fading of the inflation that we're continuing to see," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Investors expect Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to further boost inflation, as Western countries impose sanctions on Moscow.

"It probably puts more stresses on the supply chain, and I think that will elevate inflation throughout the year," di Galoma said.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR were last at 1.792%, after reaching 1.894% overnight, the highest since Aug. 2019. Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last 2.096%, after earlier rising to 2.169%, the highest since June 2019.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened two basis points to 29 basis points.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed’s benchmark overnight interest rate USONFFE= to be 1.76% by the end of this year, compared to 0.08% today. FEDWATCH

Investors will be looking for more clarity from the Fed at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on how many rate hikes are likely this year, and whether it will stop raising rates if growth deteriorates even if inflation stays high.

Fed officials will update their rate forecasts and quarterly economic projections for the first time since December 2021.

Investors will also be looking for any details on the size and timing of when the Fed will begin shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet.

March 15 Tuesday 9:21AM New York / 1321 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.455

0.4619

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.8225

0.8374

-0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-113/256

1.7917

-0.057

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-86/256

1.9793

-0.060

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-66/256

2.0331

-0.059

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-148/256

2.0957

-0.060

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-24/256

2.0887

-0.051

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-136/256

2.5335

-0.033

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-236/256

2.4429

-0.033

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.75 0.00 (Editing by Paul Simao) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

