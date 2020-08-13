TREASURIES-Yields hold near five-week highs before 30-year auction

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held near five-week highs on Thursday before the Treasury will sell a record amount of 30-year bonds, the final sale of $112 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.

The Treasury will sell $26 billion in bonds, up from $22 billion at its last quarterly refunding in May.

“All eyes are on the 30-year auction. If that goes off well, just like the 10-year did yesterday, then that could really pave the way for rates to go lower again,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

The Treasury saw solid demand for a record $38 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and a record $48 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday. Both issues sold off in price before the auctions, which made them more attractive.

The Treasury last week increased auction sizes across the curve and said that it plans to continue to shift more of its funding to longer-dated debt in coming quarters as it finances measures to offset the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Thirty-year bond yields US10YT=RR were last up one basis point at 1.375%. They have risen from 1.165% last Thursday, which was the lowest since April 24.

Ten-year yields US10YT=RR were at 0.668%. They are up from 0.504% last Thursday, which was the lowest since March 9.

Analysts say Treasuries remain attractive as they pay higher yields than comparable debt overseas, and as concerns over renewed economic weakness from the coronavirus keep up strong demand for safe haven debt.

The Federal Reserve's ultra loose monetary policy and ongoing bond purchases are also keeping a cap on yields.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped below 1 million last week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, likely as the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless supplement discouraged some from filing claims.

August 13 Thursday 9:40AM New York / 1340 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

178-20/32

-0-5/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

139-40/256

-0-8/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1025

0.104

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.1167

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

0.1589

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-206/256

0.1904

0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-192/256

0.3008

0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-40/256

0.4985

0.003

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-100/256

0.6882

0.002

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-144/256

1.1498

0.014

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-244/256

1.3751

0.010

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 -1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.75 -0.50 ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

