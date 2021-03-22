TREASURIES-Yields hold just below one-year highs, auctions in view

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Yields dipped on Monday but held near more than one-year highs as investors bet on a faster U.S. economic recovery and higher inflation pressures, and before the Treasury will this week sell $183 billion in short- and intermediate-dated notes.

Yields rose after the Fed last Wednesday said that the U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, and central bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas despite an expected surge of inflation.

At the same time, Fed officials have refrained from expressing any concern about the recent pickup in yields, saying the move reflects optimism about the economy.

“The market is still coming to terms with the fact that this Fed is going to be focused on maximizing employment and is going to let inflation run,” said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist and senior trader at Incapital.

Yields are “still overall low enough for the Fed; whether that will change at some point and what those numbers are, we don’t really know,” Leary said.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 4 basis points to 1.689%, after reaching 1.754% on Thursday, the highest since January 2020. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10-=TWEB was 154 basis points, after reaching 160 basis points on Thursday, the steepest since 2015.

Ten-year Treasury Inflation Protected-Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR are pricing in annual inflation expectations of 2.31% for the coming decade, after going as high as 2.34% on Thursday, the most since 2014.

Investors will watch demand for auctions of short- and intermediate-dated notes this week, after a seven-year note auction last month saw very weak demand and sparked a dramatic sell-off across the Treasury curve.

The Treasury will sell $60 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $61 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

Leary said that five-year notes may be attractive to investors looking for fixed income as they offer a large pickup in yields from two- and three-year notes, which are anchored by the Fed’s zero rate policy.

Longer-dated notes, by contrast, are more at risk of significant further weakness.

“The five-year is where you get some bang for your buck. ... It’s an opportunity to get some risk-adjusted return,” Leary said.

Five-year yields US5YT=RR were last at 0.860%. That compares to three-year yields US3YT=RR at 0.324% and two-year yields US2YT=RR at 0.151%.

Bank demand for Treasuries will also be under scrutiny for the coming few months after the Fed on Friday declined to extend pandemic-related regulatory relief for big U.S. banks, which means they may need to raise capital against holdings of U.S. Treasuries and central bank deposits.

Treasury bill yields bounced on Monday, after trading near zero last Thursday. One-month bill yields US1MT=RR were last at 2-1/2 basis points, after falling to only half a basis point on Thursday.

The cost of borrowing in the overnight repurchase agreement market USONRP= also edged higher to 1 basis point, after trading below zero last week.

March 22 Monday 9:27AM New York / 1327 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.01

0.0101

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.025

0.0254

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

0.1513

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-200/256

0.3238

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-68/256

0.8595

-0.023

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-154/256

1.3367

-0.034

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-224/256

1.6893

-0.043

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-24/256

2.3098

-0.047

30-year bond US30YT=RR

88-224/256

2.3984

-0.053

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 10.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.50 1.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

