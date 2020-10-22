TREASURIES-Yields hold below four-month highs, stimulus in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, but held just below four-month highs as investors waited on whether lawmakers will agree to pass new stimulus before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

High-level negotiations on a new coronavirus aid bill faced a setback on Wednesday when President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise, despite reports of some progress earlier in the day.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said negotiators were making progress in ongoing talks and that legislation could be hammered out "pretty soon."

“It feels like we’re just consolidating, it's headline driven at this point,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose one basis point on the day to 0.824% after reaching a high of 0.836% on Wednesday, the highest since June 9. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was little changed on the day at 67 basis points, after reaching 68 basis points on Wednesday, the steepest since June 8.

Some investors are betting that long-dated yields will rise after the Nov. 3 vote if Democrats win a majority in the Senate and pass more stimulus than is expected from Republicans.

But a global demand for yield is likely to lead buyers to step in if yields rise too far. The Federal Reserve is also expected to shift its bond purchases to include more longer-dated debt if any yield increases are not backed by significant economic improvement.

Yields rose slightly on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits declined more than expected last week, though they remain extremely high.

The Treasury Department will sell $17 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday. It saw solid demand for a $22 billion sale of 20-year bonds on Wednesday.

October 22 Thursday 9:24AM New York / 1324 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC0 UScv1

172-28/32

-0-7/32

10YR TNotes DEC0 TYcv1

138-124/256

-0-24/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1125

0.1141

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-244/256

0.1493

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-200/256

0.1987

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-122/256

0.357

0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-140/256

0.5891

0.009

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-32/256

0.8243

0.008

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-96/256

1.3929

0.006

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-240/256

1.6326

0.004

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -34.75 0.25 (Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.