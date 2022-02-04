TREASURIES-Yields hit highest levels since January 2020 after jobs report

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Yields of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit their highest levels since January 2020 after strong payrolls data showed that the U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs last month.

The gains, which pushed the unemployment rate down to 4.0%, were well above the 150,000 jobs economists polled by Reuters had forecast and pointed to strength in the U.S. economy despite the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic. L1N2UE33N

The report followed a surprise decline in the ADP survey of private payrolls on Wednesday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 8.4 basis points at 1.276%, its highest level since February, 2020.

The wide gains in employment likely cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout the year, said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies.

"The upside surprise doesn't mean that they will accelerate their timelines for policy tightening by much," Simons said. "If anything, this just eliminates the 'policy mistake' narrative in the market that bubbled up as the Fed turned more hawkish in recent months."

Bond yields have soared since the start of the year, with two-year Treasuries posting their largest increase in yields since 2009 in January, as investors price in as many as five interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 1.4 basis points at 1.813% shortly before the data was released.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 61.6 basis points.

February 4 Friday 9:29AM New York / 1429 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.23

0.2333

0.028

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.5225

0.5311

0.051

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-53/256

1.2817

0.090

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-232/256

1.5071

0.091

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-210/256

1.7483

0.087

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-52/256

1.8723

0.080

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-92/256

1.8976

0.071

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-232/256

2.2578

0.053

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-12/256

2.1943

0.049

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 16.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.50 0.00 (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

