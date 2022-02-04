TREASURIES-Yields hit highest levels since December 2019 after jobs report

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Yields of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit their highest levels since December 2019 on Friday after strong payrolls data showed that the U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs last month.

The gains were well above the 150,000 jobs economists polled by Reuters had forecast and pointed to strength in the U.S. economy despite the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The unemployment rate rose to 4.0% from 3.9%. L1N2UE33N

The jobs report followed a surprise decline in the ADP survey of private payrolls on Wednesday.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 9.8 basis points to 1.925%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 12.8 basis points at 1.320%, its highest level since February 2020.

The wide gains in employment are likely to cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout the year, said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies.

"The upside surprise doesn't mean that they will accelerate their timelines for policy tightening by much," Simons said. "If anything, this just eliminates the 'policy mistake' narrative in the market that bubbled up as the Fed turned more hawkish in recent months."

Bond yields have soared since the start of the year, with two-year Treasuries posting their largest increase in yields since 2009 in January, as investors price in as many as five interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.

"Volatility will continue to pervade the financial system until at least a couple more months of inflation, employment and geopolitical weather reports have been recorded and analyzed," Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of global fixed income, wrote in a note Friday.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR had been down 1.4 basis points at 1.813% shortly before the data was released.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 60.3 basis points. The gap had touched 59.74 basis points, its flattest level since October 2020, on Monday.

The yield of 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR rose above negative 0.5% for the first time since June, 2020.

February 4 Friday 2:18PM New York / 1918 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.2325

0.2359

0.031

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.545

0.5541

0.074

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-34/256

1.32

0.128

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-202/256

1.5483

0.132

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-164/256

1.7864

0.125

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99

1.9036

0.112

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-28/256

1.9266

0.100

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-116/256

2.2871

0.082

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-128/256

2.2206

0.076

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 16.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.00 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.75 -0.25

