TREASURIES-Yields hit highest levels since December 2019 after jobs report

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Yields of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit their highest levels since December 2019 after strong payrolls data showed that the U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs last month.

The gains, which pushed the unemployment rate down to 4.0%, were well above the 150,000 jobs economists polled by Reuters had forecast and pointed to strength in the U.S. economy despite the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. L1N2UE33N

The jobs report followed a surprise decline in the ADP survey of private payrolls on Wednesday.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 9.8 basis points to 1.925%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 10.6 basis points at 1.298%. its highest level since February, 2020.

The wide gains in employment are likely to cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout the year, said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies.

"The upside surprise doesn't mean that they will accelerate their timelines for policy tightening by much," Simons said. "If anything, this just eliminates the 'policy mistake' narrative in the market that bubbled up as the Fed turned more hawkish in recent months."

Bond yields have soared since the start of the year, with two-year Treasuries posting their largest increase in yields since 2009 in January, as investors price in as many as five interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, rose slightly to 61.6 basis points. The gap had touched 59.74 basis points, its flattest level since October 2020, on Monday.

The yield of 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR rose above negative 0.5% for the first time since June, 2020.

February 4 Friday 10:35AM New York / 1535 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.2325

0.2359

0.031

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.54

0.549

0.069

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-43/256

1.3018

0.110

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-214/256

1.5318

0.116

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-176/256

1.7765

0.115

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-4/256

1.9012

0.109

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-20/256

1.9302

0.103

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-80/256

2.2962

0.091

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-72/256

2.2312

0.086

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.00 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.50 0.00 (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jane Merriman) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.