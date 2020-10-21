TREASURIES-Yields hit four-month highs on hopes for bigger stimulus package

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to four-month highs on Wednesday on hopes that U.S. lawmakers will reach a deal to pass new fiscal stimulus in the near term, and before the Treasury Department will sell new 20-year debt.

The White House and Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved closer to agreement on a new coronavirus relief package on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own Republican Party.

“Broadly speaking the rise in yields this week can be attributed to optimism on the stimulus package,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. “As time goes by it feels more and more likely it’s going to be a bigger package given that the Dems seem to be driving the discussion.”

Some investors are betting that long-dated yields will rise after the Nov. 3 presidential if Democrats win a majority in the Senate and pass more stimulus than is expected from Republicans.

But other Democrat policies are also viewed as potentially weighing on the economy.

“The market is at an interesting juncture where not only are there differing views about what the most likely outcome is into and through the election, but also differing views on what the market reaction should be for the same outcome,” said Michael de Pass, global head of U.S. Treasury trading at Citadel Securities.

“The broadly accepted narrative is that a Democratic sweep is going to be bearish for Treasuries, but now there are people interested in taking the other side of the argument, saying that the likely increase in regulation and taxation could be quite negative for economic growth, particularly if the fiscal stimulus is not as targeted,” de Pass said.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last up two basis points on the day at 0.814% after earlier reaching 0.836%, the highest since June 9. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US0=TWEB steepened as far as 68 basis points, the most since June 8.

Yields on 20-year bonds US20YT=RR rose two basis points to 1.380% before the Treasury Department will auction $22 billion of the debt later on Wednesday.

The Treasury will also sell $17 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

October 21 Wednesday 9:22 AM New York / 1322 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC0 UScv1

173-4/32

-0-12/32

10YR TNotes DEC0 TYcv1

138-144/256

-0-36/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1

0.1014

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.1167

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

0.1512

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-200/256

0.1986

0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-124/256

0.3554

0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-152/256

0.582

0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-56/256

0.8142

0.017

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-152/256

1.3799

0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-76/256

1.6168

0.014

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -35.50 0.00 ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

