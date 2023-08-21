TREASURIES-Yields hit decade highs as higher rate concerns take hold

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) -

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes hit highs last seen during the Great Financial Crisis in 2007 on Monday amid a growing view that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer amid a resilient U.S. economy.

The sell-off in Treasuries pushed the 30-year bond's yield up to a 12-year high as the 10-year note touched 4.354%, the highest since November 2007, almost a year before the collapse of Lehman Brothers fully ushered in the Great Financial Crisis.

Yields move opposite to the direction of their price.

While the pace of inflation will slow sharply in the next six to 12 months, inflationary pressures could remain high as the unemployment rate at 54-year lows fuels higher wages and OPEC cutting oil output drives fuel prices up, said Troy Ludtka, senior U.S. economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Americas in New York.

"There is this sense that these economic pressures are rising even if the inflation rate is not," he said.

The 10-year's yield US10YT=RR last traded up 9.3 basis points at 4.338%, while 30-year yield US30YT=RRrose 7.3 basis points to 4.452%, after hitting a high of 4.474%.

Yields surged last week after strong retail sales and other economic data highlighted the resilience of the U.S. economy and helped to drive home to investors Fed's mantra that rates will stay higher for longer.

The downgrade of U.S. government debt on Aug. 1 by Fitch Ratings Inc also raised the outlook for higher yields, said David Petrosinelli, senior fixed-income trader at InspereX in New York.

"Most of this, in terms of the big move (in yields) and the curve being less inverted and rates being higher led by the back end, is really part and parcel with the fiscal situation in the country," he said. "There's no fiscal restraint in sight."

The market this week awaits the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, whose theme "structural shifts in the global economy" has some investors worried that policymakers will lay out risks to the upside for interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on Friday after the conference begins the day before.

Geopolitical risk is growing, in particular as China attempts to step away from U.S. financial markets and the American economy, Ludtka said.

"There is a long game being played geopolitically and as a result U.S. Treasuries are selling off," he said.

"What's happening is that there is this sea change. There is this paradigm shift in Fed policy and U.S. government spending and the markets have been reflecting that."

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, rose 5.6 basis points 4.992%.

The yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger, was at -65.6 bps.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.274%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.344%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging a bit more than 2.3% a year for the next decade.

There are no major economic data scheduled to be released on Monday.

The Treasury sold $69 billion of 13-week bills at a high yield of 5.3% and $62 billion of 26-week bills at a high yield of 5.295.%

Aug. 21, Monday 3:10 p.m. New York / 1910 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2875

5.4444

-0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2825

5.5137

0.024

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-142/256

4.992

0.056

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-24/256

4.704

0.060

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-138/256

4.4572

0.075

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-120/256

4.4272

0.085

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-72/256

4.3379

0.087

20-year bond US20YT=RR

90-24/256

4.6469

0.088

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-160/256

4.4514

0.072

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Nick Macfie)

