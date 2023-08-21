TREASURIES-Yields hit decade highs as 'higher for longer' rates concerns take hold

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hit 15-year highs on Monday as concerns fester that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer at a time deficit spending by the U.S. government gains increased attention.

The 10-year Treasury hit 4.35%, the highest since November 2007 - before the collapse of Lehman Brothers almost a year later fully ushered in the Great Financial Crisis. The yield on 30-year Treasuries touched 4.46%, the highest since April 2011.

Yields rose last week after strong retail sales and other economic data highlighted the resilience of the U.S. economy, driving home the Fed's mantra that interest rates will stay higher for longer.

But the downgrade of U.S. government debt on Aug. 1 by Fitch also raised the outlook for higher yields, said David Petrosinelli, senior fixed-income trader at InspereX in New York.

"Most of this, in terms of the big move (in yields) and the curve being less inverted and rates being higher led by the back end, is really part and parcel with the fiscal situation in the country," he said. "There's no fiscal restraint in sight."

The 10-year's yield US10YT=RR last traded up 9.3 basis points at 4.344%, while 30-year yields US30YT=RRrose 8.8 bps to 4.467%.

The market awaits the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which starts on Thursday, and has some investors worrying that policymakers will lay out risks to the upside for interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on Friday. Speakers could focus on structural elements to inflation, or hint at how the neutral level for rates might be higher in a post-COVID world, said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

"There might be some reconsideration about the peak (in rates)," he said, or if there is some talk of slower-moving shifts in economies then that needs adjustment in longer-term rates. "Investors may be putting on some hedges."

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, rose 5 bps to 4.986%.

The yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger, was at -64.6 bps.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.27%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.339%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging a bit more than 2.3% a year for the next decade.

There are no major economic data scheduled to be released on Monday.

The Treasury will sell $69 billion of 13-week and $62 billion of 26-week bills at an 11:30 a.m. ET (1550 GMT) auction, with results announced soon after.

August 21 Monday 10:51AM New York / 1451 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.29

5.447

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.28

5.5111

0.021

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-145/256

4.9856

0.050

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-24/256

4.704

0.060

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-138/256

4.4572

0.075

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-116/256

4.4299

0.088

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-60/256

4.3439

0.093

20-year bond US20YT=RR

90-8/256

4.6521

0.093

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-96/256

4.4673

0.088

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Nick Macfie) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

