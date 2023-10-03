TREASURIES-Yields hit 16-year highs; technical factors add to pressure

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday to fresh 16-year highs on investor worries that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer after jobs openings unexpectedly increased in August.

Analysts see bonds sustaining further weakness until there are clear signs that higher borrowing costs are hurting the economy. Concerns about growing Treasury supply and high oil prices are also reducing demand for U.S. debt.

"The higher-for-longer repricing continues to be the bulk of the move," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, adding that "there's certainly worries about supply (and) there's longer-term worries about oil prices."

Yields extended their gains after data on Tuesday showed that U.S. job openings rose 690,000 to 9.610 million on the last day of August, pointing to tight labor market conditions that could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.

This week’s main U.S. economic focus will be Friday's jobs report for September, which is expected to show that employers added 170.000 jobs during the month. USNFAR=ECI

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR reached 4.766% and 30-year yields US30YT=RR hit 4.891%, both the highest levels since 2007.

Interest rate-sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR were last at 5.134%. They are holding below the 5.202% level hit on Sept. 21, which was the highest since July 2006.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB steepened as far as minus 38 basis points, the smallest inversion since May.

The deal reached by U.S. Congress on Saturday to avert a government shutdown has also reduced safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

Technical factors, including a lack of clear support between the 4.5% and 5.0% levels on 10-year Treasury yields have also made investors more cautious about entering the market.

"There is really a technical air pocket between 4.5% and 5.0% in 10s, and that's what the market right now is testing through ... it's something else that's making investors more nervous," Goldberg said.

October 3 Tuesday 10:20AM New York / 1420 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.345

5.5093

0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.35

5.5904

0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-192/256

5.1335

0.022

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-48/256

4.9235

0.035

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-102/256

4.7618

0.045

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-8/256

4.7896

0.062

10-year note US10YT=RR

93-36/256

4.7536

0.071

20-year bond US20YT=RR

91-76/256

5.0751

0.072

30-year bond US30YT=RR

88-44/256

4.8813

0.085

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Paul Simao and Susan Fenton) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

