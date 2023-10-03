TREASURIES-Yields hit 16-year highs; technical factors add to pressure

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday to fresh 16-year highs on investor worries that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer in the face of a solid economy and inflation that is above the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

Analysts see bonds sustaining further weakness until there are clear signs that higher borrowing costs are hurting the economy. Concerns about growing Treasury supply and high oil prices are also reducing demand for U.S. debt.

"The higher-for-longer repricing continues to be the bulk of the move," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, adding that "there's certainly worries about supply (and) there's longer-term worries about oil prices."

The deal reached by U.S. Congress on Saturday to avert a government shutdown has also reduced safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

Technical factors, including a lack of clear support between the 4.5% and 5.0% levels on 10-year Treasury yields have also made investors more cautious about entering the market.

"There is really a technical air pocket between 4.5% and 5.0% in 10s, and that's what the market right now is testing through ... it's something else that's making investors more nervous," Goldberg said.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR reached 4.752% and 30-year yields US30YT=RR hit 4.871%, both the highest levels since 2007.

Interest rate sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR were last at 5.104%. They are holding below the 5.202% level hit on Sept. 21, which was the highest since July 2006.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB steepened as far as minus 38 basis points, the smallest inversion since May.

Data on U.S. job openings on Tuesday will be watched for further clues about the economy, and this week’s U.S. economic focus will be Friday's jobs report for September, which is expected to show that employers added 170.000 jobs during the month. USNFAR=ECI

October 3 Tuesday 9:00AM New York / 1300 GMT

Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills US3MT=RR 5.3425 5.5067 0.021 Six-month bills US6MT=RR 5.345 5.585 0.005 Two-year note US2YT=RR 99-206/256 5.1041 -0.008 Three-year note US3YT=RR 99-72/256 4.8888 0.000 Five-year note US5YT=RR 99-142/256 4.7261 0.009 Seven-year note US7YT=RR 99-70/256 4.7483 0.020 10-year note US10YT=RR 93-112/256 4.714 0.031 20-year bond US20YT=RR 91-176/256 5.0418 0.039 30-year bond US30YT=RR 88-168/256 4.8475 0.051

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Paul Simao)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.