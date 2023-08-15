TREASURIES-Yields hit 10-month highs as retail sales jump

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit almost 10-month highs on Tuesday after data showed that retail sales rose more than economists had expected in July.

The Commerce Department's report showed retail sales rose 0.7% in the month, above the 0.4% growth that was anticipated.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.274%, the highest since Oct. 24. Interest-rate sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR reached 5.024%, the highest since July 7.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

