News & Insights

US Markets

TREASURIES-Yields hit 10-month highs as retail sales jump

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

August 15, 2023 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit almost 10-month highs on Tuesday after data showed that retail sales rose more than economists had expected in July.

The Commerce Department's report showed retail sales rose 0.7% in the month, above the 0.4% growth that was anticipated.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.274%, the highest since Oct. 24. Interest-rate sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR reached 5.024%, the highest since July 7.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.