TREASURIES-Yields hit 10-month high as Fed seen holding rates higher for longer

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest levels since October on Thursday as strong economic data raised investor expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold rates higher for longer.

Economic releases this week, including a very strong retail sales report for July, have beaten economists' expectations. This has helped to send yields higher with benchmark notes now approaching levels last reached in 2007.

Ten-year yields US10T=RR rose as high as 4.312% on Thursday, before falling back to 4.292%. A break above the 4.338% level reached in October would send the yields to their highest since November 2007.

So-called real yields, which adjust for expected inflation, have also jumped. Yields on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR reached 1.951%, the highest since 2009.

Investors have adjusted their interest rate expectations over the past few weeks to account for the likelihood that the U.S. central bank may not cut rates next year as much as previously expected, and that it may stop cutting rates at a higher level.

“The market’s been expecting cuts, and now they are starting to price in the potential for rates to remain high for a much longer period than previously expected,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Goldberg noted that traders are now pricing in around 110 basis points in cuts in 2024, down from around 140 basis points a few weeks ago. In addition, the Fed is expected to stop cutting rates at around 3.8%, much higher than the previously expected 3.3% level.

"If you think about the scale of rate cuts that had been priced in, the longer the data holds up, the longer the markets become anxious about what has been priced and has to adjust," said Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets EMEA, MUFG.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labor market remains tight.

Concerns that China will sell Treasuries to raise funds to shore up the struggling yuan is also a risk for the market.

“You’ve got the directive going out to state banks to defend the currency, which means potential Treasury bond selling,” Goldberg said.

China's major state-owned banks were seen busy selling U.S. dollars to buy yuan in both onshore and offshore spot foreign exchange markets this week, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in an attempt to slow the yuan's depreciation.

Thirty-year Treasury yields US30YT=RR also hit a 10-month high on Thursday, reaching 4.425%. A break above this level would take the yields back to the highest since 2011.

Interest rate sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR were at 4.942%, holding below yields of 5.120% reached on July 6, which were the highest since June 2007.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 65 basis points.

August 17 Thursday 9:55AM New York / 1355 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2875

5.4476

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2725

5.5063

-0.009

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-165/256

4.942

-0.038

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-58/256

4.6548

-0.025

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-186/256

4.4137

0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-188/256

4.3813

0.024

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-164/256

4.2919

0.034

20-year bond US20YT=RR

90-216/256

4.5844

0.041

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-88/256

4.4063

0.046

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Christina Fincher) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

